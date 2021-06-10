Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $3,311,289.72 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,272.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02.

RVLV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 1,247,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,235. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

