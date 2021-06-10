REVV (REVV) Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00857935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.18 or 0.08513228 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

