RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $95.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $707.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

