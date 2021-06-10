RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $634.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.94.
NYSE RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
