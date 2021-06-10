RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $634.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.94.

NYSE RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

