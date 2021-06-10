Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Welbilt worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.