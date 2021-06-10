Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.46 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

