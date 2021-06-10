Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.65 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE:ORA opened at $70.25 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

