Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.71 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Calavo Growers worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

