Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

