Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,590 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.80 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

