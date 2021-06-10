Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,066 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

