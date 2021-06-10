Rigel Finance Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $50,182.28 and $7,460.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.95 or 0.00033091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

