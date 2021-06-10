Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 705 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

