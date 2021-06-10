Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $638.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,549. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

