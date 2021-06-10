Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,842 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

