Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $15.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $530.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.37 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $253.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

