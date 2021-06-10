Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 717 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.01. 151,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,534. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.