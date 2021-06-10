Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.20% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $55,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

