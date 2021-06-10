Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 202 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.