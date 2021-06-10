River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,500 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $4,299,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ITRN opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $581.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

