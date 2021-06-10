River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,175 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.67. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

