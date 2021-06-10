River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

