Rivetz (RVT) One Day Volume Hits $18.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $295,601.91 and $18.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00067881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00901092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.57 or 0.08883576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

