RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

