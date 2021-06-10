RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE USB opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

