RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 193,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $39,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $296,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,506 shares of company stock worth $8,052,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.