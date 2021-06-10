RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

