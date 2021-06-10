Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,918 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,747.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

