Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

RHI opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $91.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

