Robert J. Bishop Sells 2,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 73,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

