Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,916 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert R. Vallance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visteon alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00.

Visteon stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.11.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Visteon by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Visteon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.