Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

