Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

