Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,135 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

