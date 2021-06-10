Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 13,691 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 151.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 14.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

