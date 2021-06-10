Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $158.33 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.