Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.