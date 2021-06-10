Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in MetLife by 677.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

