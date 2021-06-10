Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,022 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock worth $41,504,952. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

