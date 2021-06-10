Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,221 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 102,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.63.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.