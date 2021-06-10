Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.49. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

