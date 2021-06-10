Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

