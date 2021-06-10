Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

