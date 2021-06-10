Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.42. 18,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,063,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Get Root alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 over the last three months. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.