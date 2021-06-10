Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.92 ($69.32).

Danone stock opened at €58.81 ($69.19) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.83. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

