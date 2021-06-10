Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.29.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

