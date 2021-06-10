Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Sector Perform

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $399.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem stock opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.65. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

