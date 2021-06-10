Royal Bank of Canada Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $55.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

