Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.54.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$85.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.87. The firm has a market cap of C$11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

