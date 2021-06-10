Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $26,355,763.20 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RCL traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.79. 2,545,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

